Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MILWAUKEE/SULLIVAN HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR MINOR FLOODING IN POOR DRAINAGE AREAS FOR... RAIN AND SNOWMELT IN... LAFAYETTE COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN... GREEN LAKE COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN... FOND DU LAC COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN... WALWORTH COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN... IOWA COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN... WAUKESHA COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN... MARQUETTE COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN... WASHINGTON COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN... JEFFERSON COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN... SHEBOYGAN COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN... DODGE COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN... OZAUKEE COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN... MILWAUKEE COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN... GREEN COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN... COLUMBIA COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN... ROCK COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN... RACINE COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN... SAUK COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN... DANE COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN... KENOSHA COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN... * UNTIL 1130 PM CST SATURDAY. * RAIN AND SNOWMELT COMBINED WITH POOR DRAINAGE DUE TO SNOW AND ICE WILL CAUSE MINOR FLOODING TODAY THROUGH LATE EVENING. THERE IS A REPORT OF WATER OVER A PORTION OF I-94 IN SOUTHERN MILWAUKEE COUNTY AS OF 11 AM. THERE ARE OTHER REPORTS ACROSS SOUTHERN WISCONSIN OF WATER OVER STREETS AND ROADS IN LOW-LYING AREAS WHERE STORM DRAINS ARE CLOGGED DUE TO ICE AND SNOW. RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF A QUARTER TO THREE QUARTERS OF AN INCH FELL ACROSS MOST OF SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN THIS MORNING. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF UP TO AN INCH IS EXPECTED OVER THE AREA THROUGH TONIGHT. EXPECT AREAS OF MINOR FLOODING TO CONTINUE INTO THE OVERNIGHT HOURS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM RAINFALL AND MELTING SNOW IN AREAS OF POOR DRAINAGE WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. &&