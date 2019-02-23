DEFOREST / STOUGHTON - Edward Wesley "Eddie" Rowe, age 66, of DeForest, passed away on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at his home. He was born on Oct. 20, 1952, in Stoughton, the son of Jerry and Arlene (Haynes) Rowe. Eddie graduated from Stoughton High School in 1971. He married Pam Lindsay in 2014.
Eddie worked many years at Mid-State as a small engine mechanic and in sales and more recently at the Sun Prairie School District in buildings and grounds. He was a jack of all trades and a very talented woodworker who created mantels, crosses and other crafts. He was proud of his craftsmanship and the tools it took to create his art.
Eddie was a snow enthusiast who enjoyed sledding, snowmobiling and building igloos and luges with his grandsons. He loved to swing a racket, for both tennis (when younger) and more recently, while playing racquetball.
Eddie was a people person, intensely curious about almost everything and everybody. He had a strong empathetic connection with people and would go out of his way to help someone, even a stranger. Eddie was a story teller, could remember jokes and had an infectious laugh. His family meant everything to him including dogs, George and Finn. Eddie rarely missed a family event and was always in the present and with you. He was a genuine, trustworthy and honest man that would do anything to make his family's life better.
Eddie is survived by his wife, Pam; sons, Brad (Aimee) and Derrick (Lindsay); step-daughters, Sarah and Michelle Lindsay; grandchildren, Greysen, John Wesley, Callen and Harper; sisters, Linda (Bill) Hasz and Sharie (Jerry) Buskager; and five nieces and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Eddie's Life will be held at GUNDERSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St., Stoughton, at 11 a.m., on Saturday, March 2, 2019, with a luncheon to follow at the Stoughton VFW Post No. 328, at 200 Veterans Road, Stoughton. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Friday, March 1, 2019, and at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.