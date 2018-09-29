MADISON / LANCASTER, Pa.—Meredith Church Rousseau peacefully departed this life on Sept. 5, 2018. Born in Madison, Feb. 9, 1937, to parents Richard and Agatha Church, Lancaster, Pa., which became her home from 1969 until her death. She is fondly remembered as a lifelong mentor and loyal friend to many.
Meredith graduated from Edgewood High School in 1955, and received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Wisconsin in 1959. She returned to Wisconsin to earn a Masters of Arts degree in 1969. Meredith taught at Millersville University in Pennsylvania, and the Pennsylvania State College, York Campus. After retirement, Meredith continued to inspire and serve through teaching English as a second language, museum tour guide, president of the Women’s Club at Chautauqua, N.Y., director of Torch International and board member of Quest for Learning organizations.
One of Meredith’s proudest achievements was her time serving as a tour guide for the United Nations, in New York. She distinguished herself there through her poise, confident public speaking and perpetually inquisitive nature, as she observed firsthand many of the notable political events of the early 1960s, including witnessing Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev bang his shoe on the table at the U.N General Assembly.
Meredith is survived by siblings, Kathleen Wirth, of Cross Plains, Julie Adams Church, Oakland, Calif., and Richard Church, Washington, D.C.; son, Michael Rousseau and daughter-in-law, Janice O’Reilly, Lafayette, Colo.; along with former husband and dear friend, Joseph L. Rousseau, of Lancaster.