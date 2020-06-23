Rouse, L. Geraldine

Gerry attended schools at the Arlington Grade and Poynette High School, graduating in 1940. With the onset of WWII, she worked as an office clerk at Truax Field. When Truax closed she found employment at the Wisconsin Dept. Of Child Welfare in Madison. On April 24, 1948, she was united in marriage to David W. Rouse at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Arlington. Here in town they built their first home. Three children were welcomed into the family: Annette, Jeffrey, and Cheryl. The following years brought much pleasure with extended trips, camping, canoeing and many hobby activities. In 1970 the urge hit to move to a rural location, build a home for retirement, but still within the Arlington area. The following years were busy and enjoyable until Dave developed health problems and passed away on March 24, 2001. Gerry continued to live alone at the "Funny Farm" until Cheryl and her husband, Ted, took mercy on her, moving in with her to take over the necessary activities and functions. With available time and long-time interest, she delved into family genealogy and the history of her Arlington community, recording it to share with others.