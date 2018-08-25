LODI—Eleanor A. Rought, age 77, of Lodi, peacefully passed away at her home on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, surrounded by her family. She was born on Feb. 21, 1941, in Madison, the daughter of Edward and Ruth (Warner) Rought. Eleanor attended Madison East High School and graduated from Lodi High School.
Immediately following her graduation, Eleanor started her career with Rayovac. Her dedication and work ethic was awarded with being Rayovac’s first female sales representative, a position she held until her retirement in 1998. Eleanor enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her brother, John (Diane) Rought; sister, Theresa Allee; and daughter, Justise Rought; and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Edward Rought, Jr. and Richard Rought; sister, Cathy Carroll; and niece and Ericha vonHoken.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at BLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC PARISH, AT ST. PATRICK’S CHURCH, 521 Fair St., Lodi, at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, with Father Scott Jablonski presiding. Burial will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
