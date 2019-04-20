MONONA - In the early morning hours of Tuesday, April 16, 2019, Mary A. (Dunn) Rothwell passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family; she was 70 years old. She was born at St. Mary's hospital to John V. and Mary A. Dunn on Tuesday, July 27, 1948, the fifth of nine children. She grew up on a farm on Seminole Highway in Fitchburg, and attended Stoner, a one room school house, through her eighth-grade year. She graduated from Edgewood High School in 1966. She attended MATC and Edgewood College, receiving a degree in stenography. She worked for more than 40 years for the State of Wisconsin, retiring in 2008.
She married the love of her life, Dennis E. Rothwell, on Aug. 23, 1969, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church. In 1974, they moved to Monona to raise their family. She was a dedicated and doting mother of four and grandmother of 18.
Mary loved to travel with her husband and family and would never turn down the opportunity for an adventure. Mary had a passion and a gift for gardening, and she created and tended many beautiful flowerbeds around her house. On any given day, Mary could be found sharing her love of gardening with her children and grandchildren. Many of Mary's flowers will live on in her children's gardens. Mary was a great dancer and enjoyed listening to all types of music. She loved to entertain her family at their lakefront property on Crystal Lake, visiting casinos, and was also an avid reader.
Mary was a loving and selfless grandmother, and her grandchildren will remember their Nana's long stories, her funny games, her kind and thoughtful gestures, and the treats she always carried for them in her purse.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of nearly 50 years, Dennis; and their four children, Michael (Tristin) and his seven children, Olivia, Gretta, Ella, Dayne, Diego, Yerly and Jude; Michelle (Erik) Kanvik, and their children, Anthony, Sierra, Ava and Lily; Meagan (Dan) Jordan and their children, Lucas, Vivien and Natalie; Matthew (Audra) and their children, Taryn, Jameson, Elin and Brynn. She is further survived by her siblings, Bill, Betty, Kay, Dan, John, Tom, Ed and Janet; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; several nieces and nephews; and a Goddaughter, Christine.
Mary's family would like to thank the staff of St. Mary's neurosurgery, Turville Bay staff, and the staff of Dr. Sanyal at SSM oncology, as well as those who cared for her through Agrace HospiceCare.
A Celebration of Life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until the start of the celebration on Monday. A private service and burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mary's name to your favorite charity. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.