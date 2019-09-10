MADISON/FITCHBURG - Phyllis Rothermel, age 94, passed away peacefully on Sept. 7, 2019, at home. She was born on Oct. 9, 1924, in German Valley, Ill., to Orville “Guy” and Florence (Malone) Wagner. Phyllis made many friends while working as a manager at Manchester’s on the Capitol Square for over 25 years. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra (Stanley) Fosdal, Fitchburg; and son, Brian, Madison. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ellis. According to Phyllis’ wishes, no services are planned. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
