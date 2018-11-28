MADISON / PHOENIX, Ariz.—Sharon Barbara Roth, age 78, passed away peacefully in Glendale, Ariz., on Oct. 30, 2018. Sharon was a lifelong resident of Madison, and a graduate of Madison East High School, Class of 1958. She was employed for 35 years at American T.V. as an executive secretary until her retirement. Sharon enjoyed spending time with her many friends and family. Her hobbies included crafting, decorating, gardening, baking and shopping. She also loved feeding the critters and birds especially cardinals. She was an active member of Bashford Methodist Church.
She leaves behind daughters Karen Williams and Diane Beck; son-in-law, Ken Beck; and granddaughter, Danielle Beck of Arizona. She also leaves behind a large extended family, friends, and neighbors.
A Memorial Service will be held in Madison at a future date.