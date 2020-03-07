Roth, Herbert S. (Sam)

Sam served in the U.S. Army in World War II, seeing action in North Africa, Italy, and France. He attained the rank of Captain and was awarded the Bronze Star for valor. Sam attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, on the GI Bill, and was graduated from the College of Engineering in 1949. Sam was married to Romelle (nee Ormson) in 1943 and was by her side when she passed away in 2007. He served as the Engineer-Administrator for the Village of Shorewood Hills near Madison for three decades. The entry park to the village on Shorewood Boulevard was named the Sam Roth Park in recognition of his service to the village community.