Roth, Ella Mabel

SAUK CITY - Ella Mabel Roth, age 73, died on Jan. 26, 2020, at Maplewood of Sauk Prairie. She was born on April 14, 1946, the daughter of Robert and Mabel Ballweg. She was united in marriage to Ronald J Roth on May 4, 1965. Ella enjoyed so many things, polka music, selling Mary Kay, and playing cards with family and friends.

She is survived by two children, Karie Ramsey and Ryan (Jen) Roth; five grandchildren, Dakota, Mason, Riley, Cameron, and Caden; 3 brothers, Wayne (June) Ballweg, Arden (Jean) Ballweg, and Ben (Pat) Ballweg; 3 sisters, Sister Joyce Ballweg, Faye (Steve) Endres, and Julie (Denny) Crawford; brothers-in-law, Robert Boehnen and Wally Hellenbrand.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ron; an infant daughter, Mary Kay; three sisters, Shirley Boehnen, Ruth Hellenbrand, and Leta Pearce; and a brother, Mark.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30th at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Sauk City. A visitation will be held on Wednesday Jan. 29, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Hooverson Funeral Home, Sauk City, and also on Thursday at the funeral home from 10:30 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

