Roth, Donald

MADISON — Donald Roth, age 90, passed away March 10, 2020, at the Madison VA CLC Hospice.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Cress Center, 6021 University Ave., Madison. A visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service. There will be a luncheon served after the service with the burial following at Roselawn Memorial Park, Monona.

In lieu of flowers, we ask donations be made to Madison VA Hospital or Madison VA Hospital CLC Hospice.

A full obituary will be published Sunday.

