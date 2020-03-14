Roth, Donald

MADISON - Donald Roth, age 90, passed away March 10, 2020 at the Madison VA CLC Hospice.

He is survived by his loving wife Mary, children Carol Roth, Janice Roth, Patricia (Todd) Freber, Diane (Gary) Helt, Lee Roth; grandchildren Marissa Freber, Joshua Freber, Sydney Helt.

Funeral services with military honors will be held at 12 NOON on Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Cress Center, 6021 University Avenue, Madison. A visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service. There will be a luncheon served after the service with the burial following at Roselawn Memorial Park, Monona.

The family would like to thank the caring staff at the VA Hospital/CLC Hospice. Thank you also to the volunteers who make and donate the Quilts for a Hero.

In lieu of flowers we ask donations be made to William S. Middleton Veterans Hospital or the Veterans Hospital Community Living Center Hospice.

Cress Center 6021 University Ave. Madison (608) 238-8406 Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com

