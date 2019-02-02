Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON - The Rev. Charles A. Rota, age 101, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Funeral arrangements are pending. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

Celebrate
the life of: Rota, Rev. Charles A.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.