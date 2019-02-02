MADISON - The Rev. Charles A. Rota, age 101, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Funeral arrangements are pending. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Recommended
Receive obituaries by email
Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries
Find an Obituary
Today's milestones
Find an Obituary
Funeral Homes
Order Flowers
Life Insurance and Memorials
Passed of the Past
Drawn from the archives of the Capital Times and Wisconsin State Journal, this feature focuses on individuals who made an impact on Madison and Dane County.
Ken Hur, the effervescent, wavy-haired lawyer who introduced legal advertising to Madison airwaves and enjoyed poking the vested tummy of his staid barrister brethren, died Dec. 30 at the state Veterans Home in King.
Funeral Homes
Welcome to Above Average Moving! Above Average Moving is Madison's local professional movers. We pride ourselves in our customer service and …
920-356-1900
Welcome to Chapel of the Archangels! Welcome to Chapel of the Archangels, your one-stop wedding & event center destination! Located in Be…
Madison-west
608-238-3434
promotion
Do you have an Amazon Echo? You can now ask Alexa to read you headlines from Madison.com.
promotion
The benefits of living and working in south-central Wisconsin help make the Madison area a magnet for businesses and employees.