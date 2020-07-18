Rostad, Donald G.

POYNETTE/NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — Donald G. Rostad, 85, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020. He was born on June 6, 1935, in North Leeds to Sylvester and Adeline Rostad.

Don is survived by his wife Sharon Rostad; children, Donald (Karen) Rostad, Bonnie (Tim) Kovalaski, Lisa Gasell, Dawn Kauffman, Roger (Wendy) Rostad, Shannon (Joe) Krantz, Jeff (Holli) Rostad; siblings, Janet Corning, Joann (Al) Dykstra, Wanda (Tom) Jones, Delores (Leo) Dynes, Steven (Barbara) Rostad; 14 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by granddaughter, Katie Rostad.

