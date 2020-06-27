Rost, Gary L.

VERONA - Gary L. Rost, age 65, of Verona, Wis. passed away unexpectedly of a cardiovascular event on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Gary was born on June 12, 1955, the son of Melvin and Shirley Rost. He graduated from Horace Mann High School in North Fond du Lac, Wis. where he played football and was on the wrestling team. While attending Milwaukee Technical College in Milwaukee, he met his wife of almost 40 years, Cheryl. Gary and Cheryl were married on October 4, 1980 and started their married life in Milwaukee where they were big Milwaukee Brewer fans, even attending one of the 1982 World Series Games which Gary still occasionally listened to on cassette tape. Gary started working with computers during the time when servers took up entire rooms and spent his professional life as an IT manager for Time Insurance in Milwaukee, Rural Insurance in Madison, and Computer Science Corporation in Middleton. He later worked as the manager for Ace Hardware in Cottage Grove, Wis. where he was able to share his vast knowledge of fixing things. He always said his dream job would be to shoot off fireworks as he would drive all over to watch fireworks shows. He would call his daughters during the grand finale so they could listen in, all while yelling “whoo hooo, this is unbelievable, wish you were here!”