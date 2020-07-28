Rossmeissl, Catherine Annabelle "Anne" (née Bowers)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Catherine Annabelle "Anne" (née Bowers) Rossmeissl passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020. She was born on Oct. 2, 1916, in Topeka, Kan. Anne graduated from East High School in Madison.

Anne was married to Marvin Kalhagen in 1938. They had one daughter, Linda. Due to his employment, they lived in various locations including Mexico City, Mexico for ten years. Marvin was deceased in 1963. Later, Anne married John Rossmeissl at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Madison. John was deceased in January of 2018.

Anne was employed as a secretary in the Regent's Office at the University of Wisconsin. She was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Church and Madison Catholic Women's Club. She enjoyed golf, cards, ceramics and cooking.

Anne is survived by her daughter, Linda St. Pierre; two grandchildren, Jennifer (Charles) Weber and Michael (Stephanie) St. Pierre; two great-grandchildren, James and Isabelle St. Pierre; and many nieces, nephews and good friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, John; her parents; five sisters; and two brothers.

The family has planned a private service. A celebration of Anne's life will happen as soon as it is safe to gather. Memorials may be sent to Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church or to Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care 5203 Monona Drive (608) 221-5420

