Rossiter, Daniel Richard

FITCHBURG - Daniel Richard Rossiter passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, following a long illness. His wife of 35 years, Heidi, and daughter, Molly Rossiter Callahan, were with him at the time of his death. His wonderful spirit, good humor, deep kindness, and enthusiasm for life will live on. A celebration in his memory will take place at a later time. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

