JANESVILLE—After tending to her flower beds and adding her final touch, it was time to rest. Following a brief illness, Rosemarie Rossing, age 84, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 14, 2018, at her Janesville home surrounded by family. She was born Oct. 24, 1933, in Goodman, Wis., the daughter of the late Glenford and Myrtle (Flentjie) Demro.
Rosemarie belonged to the Meat Wrappers Union for many years working at the A&P Grocery in Janesville before moving to manage the Fennimore Cheese Co-op with her late husband, Duane, until her retirement.
She was an avid gardener, taking great pride in her flowers and plants surrounding her home, especially the many varieties of roses. Rose enjoyed bowling and had been a participant in many leagues throughout the years. She had an extensive hummingbird and Santa collection. Her greatest joy was spending time with her beloved family.
She is survived by her three daughters, Sherry (Fred) Pesch, of Sturgeon Bay, Wis., Denise Casteel, and Nannette (fiancé, John Brown) Williams, both of Janesville; her brother, Howard Demro, of Richmond, Va.; her sister, Mary Jane Klein of Waunakee, Wis.; her four grandchildren, Ryan Pesch, Shannon Pesch, John “J.J.” Williams and Tiffany Williams; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, Duane, and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Steven Ary; her daughter, Teter (Vivian) Casteel; her grandson, Shawn M. Williams; and her two brothers, Ronnie Demro and Glenford “Chick” Demro Jr.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., with a Memorial Service held at 6 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, at the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, with the Rev. Jerry Amstutz officiating. A lunch will be available after the service. Graveside service and burial will take place on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, at 3 p.m. in the MONTFORT CEMETERY, Montfort, Grant County, Wis.
Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
21 S. Austin Road (608) 752-2444