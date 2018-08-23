MADISON / MOUNT. SHASTA, Calif. / BROOKLYN—Adelaide A. “Addie” Rosseter, age 85, of Brooklyn, passed away on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, at Heritage Monona. She was born on Feb. 15, 1933, in Spring Green, the daughter of Omar and Vida (Campbell) Tupper. Addie was a graduate of Black Earth High School. She was united in marriage to Galen “Rocky” Rosseter in 1963.
Addie was a stay at home mom and homemaker for her family. She was an incredible cook, always went above and beyond providing delicious, hearty meals for her family and friends. Addie was an enthusiastic Packers fan. She was a passionate mother and wife, her genuine and nurturing spirit was unmatched. Addie extended her love to everyone she encountered, when you came to her door, she welcomed you with open arms.
Addie is survived by her two sons, Steve (Sharon Dupee) and Galen (Phyllis); daughter, Valerie; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rocky; sons, Barry, and Brian; daughters, Linda and Deb; and her six siblings.
Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, with a luncheon to follow. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
