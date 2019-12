Rosser, Roy Llewellyn, Jr.

Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

EVANSVILLE - Roy Llewellyn Rosser, Jr., age 90 passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. Roy married Jeanette Bradley on Feb. 18, 1950, and she preceded him in death on Feb. 22, 2018. Roy served in the United States Army/Air Force. He is survived by his children.