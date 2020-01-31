Rosser, Jr., Roy Llewellyn "Boomps"

EVANSVILLE - Roy Llewellyn "Boomps" Rosser, Jr.

January 23, 1929 – December 25, 2019

Born at home in Chicago, Illinois, to Lucy (Cunningham) and Roy L. Rosser, Sr., he was the fourth of six children. Roy married Jeanette Elizabeth Bradley (that pretty girl…) on February 18, 1950, at Nazareth Lutheran Church.

Dad did not want a funeral, so, his family will hold a memorial celebration of life on Sunday, May 31, 2020, from 1 p.m. -5 p.m., at Emma’s Table, located in the historic John M. Evans Hall, 104 W. Main St., Evansville, Wis.

From 1:00 p.m - 1:30 p.m., Union Lodge #32 will perform Masonic Rites for Roy, which everyone is welcome to attend. Afterward, we will continue to celebrate Roy’s life and legacy with friends and family. Please join us for light snacks and the sharing of memories.

Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com

