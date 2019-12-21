Ross, Shirley Spohn

MIDDLETON - Shirley Spohn Ross, 89, died on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, after a brief hospitalization. Born on Jan. 25, 1930, and raised in Milwaukee, Shirley spent most of her life in Madison, where she graduated from the UW as a proud Delta Gamma. She married Frank A. Ross Jr., raised six children, and cared for her many grandchildren, who lovingly called her Nonny. She was a wonderful mother to her own children and was considered a second mother by many.

Shirley was always surrounded by friends, family and fun. She continued her mother Hazel’s legacy of practical jokes, once traveling by train in a nun's habit amongst her unsuspecting friends. Years later she and Frank surprised their friends with a wading pool filled with carp in their living room. Move over Lucille Ball!

Shirley was a devoted and loyal friend. She made friendships that spanned decades in the neighborhood, in school, as a volunteer, and as a member of book, bridge, and mahjong clubs. Frank and Shirl loved traveling with friends and family around the world. She and her dear friend Jinny enjoyed many adventures, once sharing a white-knuckle camel ride highlighting a trip to Egypt. Shirl was an avid reader and enjoyed refinishing furniture and designing all of the family homes.