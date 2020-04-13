Ross, Keith Alan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON/SISTER BAY — Keith Alan Ross, 73, of Sister Bay, Wis., and formerly of Madison, passed away peacefully at home in Sister Bay in the presence of family on April 10, 2020. He was born Aug. 10, 1946, to Loyal “Bud” and Lenora Ross, and grew up in Neenah.

Upon graduation from Neenah High School in 1964, Keith joined the U.S. Navy where he served as a radar controller for four years. During his time in the Navy, he served two world tours, including time spent in Antarctica.

Keith spent his professional career in the sporting goods industry, starting at Valley School Supplies in Appleton and then at Badger Sporting Goods in Madison, where he retired as Sales Representative and Vice President in 2005. While at Badger Sporting Goods, Keith formed many lasting friendships with his coworkers and customers.

While vacationing in Door County, Keith met his best friend, Sue Tischler. They were married on June 11, 1983, in Madison. They enjoyed a 37-year journey of building happy memories together with their children, filled with lots of love and laughter. Their shared love of Door County, its golf courses and sunsets, and “Bayside Tavern chili” led them to eventually make Sister Bay their home.