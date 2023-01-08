Ross G. Parisi

Feb. 28, 1941 – Dec. 25, 2022

BLACK EARTH – Husband, father, Noni, brother, nephew, papa, uncle, cousin, “gomba,” friend. Ross Parisi died Christmas morning, Dec. 25, 2022, 3 1/2 months after a fall at “the farm,” working on one of his many projects.

Ross was the son of Sicilian/Italian immigrant, Ross J. Parisi and Mary (Scalissi) of Madison. His father died when Ross was 4 years old and older sisters Mary Ann and Sue and nine aunts and uncles helped his mother raise this adventurous and energetic young fellow in the Greenbush triangle area of Madison. Ross graduated from Central High School in 1959 and from the UW-Madison in 1963. Uncles and Aunts: Joe and Myrtle, Josephine and Hank, John and Ellen, Fanny, Ted and Betty, Ninfa and Dick, Vito, Sally and Bud and Betty and Tom encouraged and took pride in Ross throughout their lives and each of them was a part of who he would become. Grandparents, Giorgio and Elizabeth (Licali) Scalissi and George Guisti would contribute to his understanding of his Italian heritage also. ‘Spaghetti on the board’ at Rossario’s Restaurant and Festa Italia of Madison were born of this proud history.

Ross married Lucy Butzen, a German lass from Sheboygan, Wis., Sept. 5, 1964. The two became a family of seven and our three sons and two daughters and their families are our greatest blessings: Aren (Craig), Ross Jr. (Beth, Wendy and Rossi Joe), Mary (Tanner, Teddy), Dr. Nino (Dana, Flint, Jade, Beza, Ezra) and Josh (Lori, Josh Jr., Gracie). Lucy’s parents, Joyce and Elmer and the five younger Butzen brothers readily welcomed Ross into their family. Meatballs and spaghetti, one Sheboygan family Christmas attested to the mingling of cultures as ham had always been the German way. Brothers and spouses, Tom and Lynda, Mike and Gail, Jim and Renee, Tim and Joannie and Peter and Rosie often joked about their in-law/out-law status. “People liked Ross” quoted our dear Nana and his sense of humor brought laughter to many a meeting.

Owner of Rossario’s Restaurant/Off the Wagon in Monona, active member/past president of the Italian Workingman’s Club, membership in CIAO, Madison Jazz Society, Silvertones, SFX choir, and sports cars were some of his pastimes. Keeping in touch with CHS classmates, helping with reunions and monthly luncheons with Faythe and the gang were very important to Ross. One of his major accomplishments was converting a barn in the Town of Vermont into our present home, “the farm” while still working at the restaurant.

And at the heart of this good man, Ross lived the Catholic faith. Now we entrust him into God’s loving arms. A Mass of Christian burial will take place at ST. FRANCIS XAVIER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, with a luncheon to follow. A visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday.

Contributions to SFX Church, Agrace HospiceCare, or the Italian Workingman’s Club could be considered. Most appreciated are your continued prayers for Ross and family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

