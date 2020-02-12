Rosin, Andrew

Andrew Rosin, age 38, passed away Feb. 11, 2020, at the Agrace Inpatient Unit in Fitchburg due to complications of metastatic colon cancer. Our magnificent warrior has been released from his long battle.
He was born on April 2, 1981, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison to Dr. Timothy and Mary (Bormann) Rosin. Drew attended St. Mary’s School and the Portage Community School District, graduating with the Portage High School Class of 1999. While in high school, he played offensive and defensive tackle for the football team, wrote for the Turner Times and sang in the PHS choir production of “The Unsinkable Molly Brown.”
He majored in Political Science at University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, graduating in 2004. When Andrew was a freshman, he brought pride to Portage as a contestant on ABC’s “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?” with Regis Philbin, winning $64,000. He used part of his proceeds to buy a television for his dorm room.
In his adult life, Andrew worked as a security guard for American Security LLC and substitute taught in the Portage, Rio, Pardeeville and Cambria-Friesland school districts. He was a lifelong fan of baseball, basketball, football and professional wrestling. One of his hobbies was filling up countless legal pads with statistics from those sports, from which he would make prognostications and predictions about upcoming sports seasons and games. If you needed help making your fantasy football team, you wanted Andrew in your corner.
He was a prolific and joyful writer. Andrew blogged about Wisconsin Badger football and basketball recruitment for Bucky’s Fifth Quarter, a Vox Media fan site, from 2012 through 2019. He completed eight screenplays and joked that only one of them was worth producing. His Twitter feed, @thegnc, chronicled everything from his opinions about the latest Bucks game to updates on his health to his love for dogs, especially Buckley, a Bichon Friese who died of old age in late 2017.
Survivors include: his parents, Timothy and Mary Rosin of Portage; his sister, Victoria (Ian) Szekeres of Elk Grove Village, Ill.; his best friend since preschool, Adam (Elaine) Schroeder of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; and many aunts, uncles and cousins across the country.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Spring 2020.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the UW Carbone Cancer Center, Agrace Hospice or to Andrew’s family to establish a scholarship in Andrew’s name at Portage High School.
The family wishes to thank the physicians and staff at UW Hospital, especially Dr. Daniel Mulkerin at the Carbone Cancer Center and staff for their care, concern and love. Thanks also to the staff of Agrace where Drew spent his final days.
The PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage is assisting the family. (www.pmmfh.com)