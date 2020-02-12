Rosin, Andrew

Andrew Rosin, age 38, passed away Feb. 11, 2020, at the Agrace Inpatient Unit in Fitchburg due to complications of metastatic colon cancer. Our magnificent warrior has been released from his long battle.

He was born on April 2, 1981, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison to Dr. Timothy and Mary (Bormann) Rosin. Drew attended St. Mary’s School and the Portage Community School District, graduating with the Portage High School Class of 1999. While in high school, he played offensive and defensive tackle for the football team, wrote for the Turner Times and sang in the PHS choir production of “The Unsinkable Molly Brown.”

He majored in Political Science at University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, graduating in 2004. When Andrew was a freshman, he brought pride to Portage as a contestant on ABC’s “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?” with Regis Philbin, winning $64,000. He used part of his proceeds to buy a television for his dorm room.