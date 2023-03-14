Oct. 4, 1926 – March 9, 2023

MADISON — Rosie Gaska passed away peacefully on March 9, 2023, at the age of 96. She was born in Painsdale, Michigan, on October 4, 1926, to Kuzma and Antonia Kopatich. As a young girl, she moved to West Allis, Wis., with her family, where she spent most of her life. She moved to Madison, Wks., 6 years ago to be near family and resided in the All Saints Neighborhood community.

She is survived by her children: Jeanne Bartol, Cindy Bartol, and Jolen (Chad) (Gaska) Neumann; stepchildren: John (Martha) Gaska, Mark (Mary Kay) Gaska, Cindy Barbera, and Monica (Kent) Martner. She is further survived by 11 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other family members. She was preceded in death by her parents and 11 brothers and sisters; husbands: John Gaska and John Bartol; and daughter Sandy (Bartol) Scholler.

She spent most of her life raising 8 children and later worked for the West Allis Chamber of Commerce. In her earlier years, she enjoyed fishing, golfing, traveling, and hosting parties. She loved reading cookbooks, watching cooking shows, and cooking; no one could leave a visit without taking home food she thoughtfully prepared. She looked forward to spending time with family and having visits from friends.

Following Rosie’s wishes, no services will be held. A celebration of her life is being planned for a later date.

The family wishes to acknowledge the doctors and nurses who have worked with her during her time in Madison including Dr. Choles and her nursing staff; the SSM Hospital and Home Healthcare staff, and the caring staff in rehab.

A special thank you to Agrace Hospice staff who provided outstanding care and support during her final days. To all of her caregivers: you have our endless gratitude for your constant professionalism, kindness, and empathy over the years.

Memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The Cremation Society of Madison is honored to serve the family