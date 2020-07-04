Rosga, Carol Jean

MADISON—Carol Jean Rosga, age 78, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family.

Due to the new COVID-19 restrictions, services have been rescheduled for Carol. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020. Groups up to 10 people will be allowed in for a brief visit, then ushered out of the building to allow the next group to enter. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens with a private service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be gifted in Carol’s name to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

