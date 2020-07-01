Rosga, Carol Jean

MADISON—Carol Jean Rosga passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Due to the new COVID-19 restrictions, services have been postponed. Please revisit website for updates. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
