Rosga, Carol Jean

Rosga, Carol Jean

{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON—Carol Jean Rosga passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Due to the new COVID-19 restrictions, services have been postponed. Please revisit website for updates. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

To plant a tree in memory of Carol Rosga as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics