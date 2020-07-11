Rosenthal, Margaret (Marge) Julia

MADISON — Margaret (Marge) Julia Rosenthal, age 90, died on July 5, 2020. Marge was a compassionate, generous women and a life-long educator who worked tirelessly as an advocate for social justice and educational equity. Marge fought to make this world a better place politically, socially, and by the way she lived her life. Marge believed in the power of public education and served as a teacher for over four decades. Marge was selfless, always thinking about others before herself. She had a great love of family and respect for all people.
Marge was born on May 18, 1930, in Chicago, Ill., to Thomas and Margaret Gillison. Marge grew up in what she described as pretty tough times on the streets of Chicago without a lot of resources. She played stick-ball and kick-the-can with her uncles in the Chicago alleys. Marge described one of her fondest childhood memories was, several times per week, riding her bicycle many miles to the countryside to go horseback riding.
Marge attended Lowell Elementary School in Chicago. When Marge was in seventh grade, her father Tom passed away from tuberculosis. Marge was very independent as a child and started working at age 10. Before she left high school, Marge had already worked at a bottle cap factory for several years, as a neighborhood civil defense assistant, enforcing the World War II "black-out" after dark, as an elevator operator at age 12, and as a cardboard box fabricator.
While in high school, the neighborhood alderperson offered to assist Marge with admission to DeKalb University if she could get straight A's in her senior year. Marge did accomplish this, and after graduating from Austin High School in 1948, Marge went to DeKalb University and earned a B.S. and M.S in English and Education. She was the first person in her family to attend a university.
While at DeKalb University, Marge met the love of her life, Jules Rosenthal. Contrary to the gender-bound conventions of the time, Marge invited her teaching assistant Jules out for a cup of coffee and soon after became a permanent fixture in his powder blue 1948 Buick convertible. Marge and Jules fell in love, married in 1950, and started a family; Marc was born in 1954 and David in 1956.
Marge was a very gifted athlete. She played semi-professional softball and tried out for the Rockford Peaches softball team. She was an avid golfer, enjoyed tennis, biking and skiing, and served as a National Ski Patrol for many years.
Marge loved to travel with friends and family. From barging in France, to climbing the Great Wall of China, to whitewater rafting in Alaska, Marge was an adventurer at heart.
Marge's contributions as an educator were enormous. Marge believed in education and was a fierce and tireless advocate of public education. She changed lives of her colleagues and her students. Teaching was Marge's heaven while here on earth. She worked as a seventh grade English and Social Studies teacher in Wisconsin Dells, Wis., and Madison, Wis., for over four decades. Marge always emphasized that while reaching the more socially inclined and successful students was reinforcing, the most meaningful part of teaching was reaching the challenging students. Planting seeds that may germinate later…Making a difference that might not be initially discernable.
Marge was a highly visible, very politically active leader in education at local, state and national levels. She was a tenacious union organizer, a lifelong advocate of teacher and students' rights, and a savvy political strategist. Marge served as the President of Madison Teachers Incorporated and Director of the Wisconsin National Education Association (NEA), as well as many regional and national roles for the NEA and other educational organizations.
Marge was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret and Thomas Gillison, and her husband Jules Rosenthal. She is survived by her sons Marc (Julie Derwinski) and David (Margaret nee Wiseman), all of Madison, Wis. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Gabriel, Verah, David, Kaya, Ari, Eve and Jule; two great- grandchildren, Bailey and Keyira; her sister, Kay Davis of West Virginia, in addition to many other relatives and friends.
Marge was a very giving person with an exceptional kindness. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend, dearly loved by many. Marc and David are so grateful for the caring and support of family and friends. We, as a family, are particularly appreciative of the support of Agrace Hospice Care. They were extraordinarily kind and helpful to Marge and family in her last months of life. A very warm and special thanks to Caring Made Easy Home Care and to Luz Sencio, a true friend of Marge's who was very influential and helpful in the last years of Marge's life.
Marge was an enormously positive presence in the lives of many, and she will be greatly missed. Her presence will remain in the hearts of David and Marc, and many other family and friends.
Given the current epidemic, a virtual Memorial will held in the future.
Memorial contributions may be made to Madison Teachers Inc.'s (MTI) Solidarity Fund. MTI's Solidarity Fund contributions assist union brothers and sisters in need. The fund provides no-interest loans to support MTI members who are impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
To contribute, please make checks payable to: Madison Teachers Inc. – Attention: Solidarity Fund.
Please send contributions to: Madison Teachers Inc., 33 Nob Hill Road, Madison, WI 53713.
