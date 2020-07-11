Rosenthal, Margaret (Marge) Julia

While in high school, the neighborhood alderperson offered to assist Marge with admission to DeKalb University if she could get straight A's in her senior year. Marge did accomplish this, and after graduating from Austin High School in 1948, Marge went to DeKalb University and earned a B.S. and M.S in English and Education. She was the first person in her family to attend a university.

While at DeKalb University, Marge met the love of her life, Jules Rosenthal. Contrary to the gender-bound conventions of the time, Marge invited her teaching assistant Jules out for a cup of coffee and soon after became a permanent fixture in his powder blue 1948 Buick convertible. Marge and Jules fell in love, married in 1950, and started a family; Marc was born in 1954 and David in 1956.

Marge was a very gifted athlete. She played semi-professional softball and tried out for the Rockford Peaches softball team. She was an avid golfer, enjoyed tennis, biking and skiing, and served as a National Ski Patrol for many years.

Marge loved to travel with friends and family. From barging in France, to climbing the Great Wall of China, to whitewater rafting in Alaska, Marge was an adventurer at heart.