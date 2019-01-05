MADISON—Ronald Albert Rosenberg, age 60, died on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Madison. The second child of Albert Lyle and Eleanor Tonetta (Berg) Rosenberg, Ronald was born in Eau Claire, on July 17, 1950. He attended rural schools in Eau Claire county and graduated from Memorial High School, Eau Claire, and St. Olaf College, Northfield, Minn.
Ronald and his partner, Jospeh Leonard Lotz, operated a successful business in Los Angeles, Calif., until Joe’s cancer diagnosis. Joe died in 2005.
Ronald’s interests included solving crossword puzzles, pipe organs, the Romanov Dynasty of Imperial Russia and the culture and language of Viking-era Iceland.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents; and his partner. He is survived by three brothers; Robert, David and Chris; four nephews; and four nieces.
Entombment will be at Gethsemane Cemetery, New Hope, Minn.
Memorials are preferred to Nordic Graduate Student Association, 1220 Linden Drive, 1307 Van Hise Hall, Madison, WI 53706. Please share your memories at CressFuneralService.com.
