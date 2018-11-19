MADISON—Lenore died peacefully at her home in Madison on Nov. 11, 2018. Lenore’s life journey was amazing, and she touched the lives of everyone she met. Lenore was a forerunner in services for people with disabilities in Madison; she was fiercely independent and self motivated. She was extremely proud of the jobs she held throughout her life, accomplished with the assistance of Goodwill Industries in Madison. Lenore lived in a foster home during her early years but after high school graduation she moved into a group home in Madison operated by Christian Community Living Systems of Watertown, now CCLS.
It was only a short time before Lenore moved out into the community to live in a supportive apartment program, the first in Dane County. Lenore loved her independence, making her own choices and arranging her own life. Lenore loved to travel, and did so frequently, especially to Nashville, Memphis and the Smoky Mountains. Lenore had an intense interest in music and was an eclectic collector. Later in life as Lenore’s ability to make choices became more difficult, she received residential services from Rise Up Inc. in Madison.
Special thanks to Dr. Frucht of SSM Dean for his gentle assistance with choices for Lenore; appreciation and thanks for all staff at Rise Up who loved and cared for Lenore on a daily basis; thanks to Susan and Lisa of Goodwill Industries, who guided Lenore throughout her work life; thanks to Nichole, Cindy, McKenzie and all staff at Catholic Charities Adult Day Center who cared for Lenore daily as life became more difficult for her and deep appreciation to Agrace HospiceCare Magenta team for their care and understanding of Lenore as her life’s journey came to an end. Joseph and Sheila Bissen, their family , extended family and friends were touched by Lenore throughout the years; we are thankful for Lenore’s presence in our lives and humbled by her zest for life, her independence and her pride.
A celebration of Lenore’s life will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the community room of PRENTICE PARK APARTMENTS, 803 N. Thompson Drive, Madison. Internment will be at a later date in Waynetown, Ind.
Go rest high, dear friend.