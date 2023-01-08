July 17, 1953—Jan. 3, 2023

MADISON—Rosemary Zurlo-Cuva, age 69, of Madison, WI, passed away on Tuesday, January, 3, 2023, peacefully at home in her sleep.

She shared life with her husband of 47 years, Frank Cuva. She was born in Milwaukee, WI, the first child of Dominick D. Zurlo and Mary Kay Seiz.

Rosemary earned a degree from the University of Wisconsin Madison in English, and went on to be a Journalist and Writer for The Isthmus and Madison Magazine. She was an award winning poet and published novelist. She was an avid student of the Gaelic language and had a deep interest in the English monarchy. Rosemary loved being Nana to her beloved grandson July, and spent every minute she could with him.

Rosemary is survived by her husband Frank Cuva; daughter, Kate Zurlo-Cuva; son-in-law Jeremy Kraft; grandson, July Cuva Kraft; sisters and their families: Patricia Zurlo (Allison Oldfather, Rachel Oldfather), Kathy Zurlo (James Zurlo, Rebecca Zurlo), Peggy Eigenberger (Bruce Eigenberger, Paul Eigenberger, Kelly Eigenberger); and her chosen daughter, Shira Moss (Elazar); brother-in-law, John Cuva (Margaret Cuva and Gina Cuva).

She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, William Zurlo.

A private burial service will be on Friday, January 6, 2023. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Little John’s Restaurant, www.littlejohnskitchens.org.