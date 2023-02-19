April 10, 1930 – Feb. 16, 2023

COTTAGE GROVE — Rosemary (Coyle) Ament, age 92, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. She was born on April 10, 1930, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of the late Paula (Killian) and Thomas Coyle.

Rosemary grew up on her family’s farm in Cottage Grove, enjoying her childhood with friends. She loved spending time with her Christoph cousins and Coyle cousins, Bob and Gene, from Chicago who often stayed at the farm in the summers.

She was an only child for 11 years until three more siblings came along. Her sister, Camilla, was born in 1941, her sister, Eleanor, was born in 1943 and a brother, Michael, in 1945, Between helping with her younger siblings, Rosie enjoyed music and dancing in her teen years. She took great interest in the lives of her many nieces and nephews.

In 1951, she married James “Jim” Ament. After residing in Madison and Monona they moved to Birch Lake in Harshaw, Wis. There they could express their love of all animals and especially the deer that frequented their backyard. In years past she and Jim loved snowmobiling and savoring the beauty of the north woods. In later years, Rosemary enjoyed traveling with family and friends. Destinations included: Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, New Orleans and The Florida Keys.

Following her parent’s example, she had a strong faith. She volunteered at the Catholic churches in lake Tomahawk and Woodruff, Wis. She also did outreach work for homebound seniors in her parish in Harshaw.

Rosemary is survived by one sister, Camilla (Duane) Farwell; brother-in-law, Paul (Joyce) Ament; sister-in- law, LouAnn (Richard) Hoffer; and many Farwell, Manley, Ament and Coyle nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, James; parents, Thomas and Paula Coyle; brother, Michael Coyle; sister, Eleanor Manley; and brother-in-law, Michael Manley.

Her family would like to thank the staff of St. Mary’s Care Center in Madison and Brookdale Assisted Living in Sun Prairie for their kind care.

Funeral services will be held at ST. PATRICK CATHOLIC CHURCH, 434 N. Main St., Cottage Grove, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. A visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Monday. Burial will take place in the Town of Cassian Union Grove Cemetery, in Harshaw.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cottage Grove or Dane County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420