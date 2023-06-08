RoseMarie G. Petraski

Jan. 21, 1937 - June 3, 2023

WISCONSIN DELLS - RoseMarie G. Petraski, age 86, of Wisconsin Dells, WI passed away on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

A Funeral Service for RoseMarie will be held Friday, June 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM at the Picha Funeral Home in Lake Delton with Rev. Matt Gehrke presiding. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023 at the Picha Funeral Home in Lake Delton from 2:00 PM until the time of service at 6:00 PM. Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery at a later date.

RoseMarie was born on January 21, 1937 in Chicago, IL the daughter of Edwin and Violet (Bauzek) Beck.

She married the love of her life Charles Petraski on January 21, 1954 in Chicago and the couple enjoyed 61 years of marriage before Charles'passing in 2015.

She was a proud mother and grandmother that loved time spent with her family. She was a big Chicago Bears fan who enjoyed spending her Sundays watching them play and having family dinners. She also enjoyed going to the casino and going fishing.

RoseMarie is survived by her children, sons: Chuck of WI and Ken (Maureen) of Plainfield, IL; daughter, Donna Vejvoda of Wisconsin Dells; and brother, Ed Beck of FL; 13 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Charles, daughter, Susan Fite and two sisters.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lake Delton, WI assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.