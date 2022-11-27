Nov. 18, 1930—Nov. 4, 2022

VERONA—Rosemarie Ann Beno, of Verona, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, at the age of 91. She was born on November 18, 1930, in Green Bay, WI, to Mary and Theodore Van Caster. She worked for the State of Wisconsin for 23 years in the finance department.

Ann is survived by her son, Mark (Mary) Beno of Ridgeway, WI; daughters: Linda (David) Fitzgerald of Eau Claire, WI, Tena Marie Beno of Stoughton, WI, Jane Strozewski of LaCrosse, WI, and Dawn (Larry) Joachim of Greenville, SC; grandchildren: Tony (Tracie Stinson) Gingrasso, Nick (Amanda) Gingrasso, Joe (Bethanne Scheel) Gingrasso, Ashley Gingrasso, Hunter (Alisha Carroll) Strozewski, Ben (Heidi) Maro, Marissa (Travis Fischer) Myers, Ted (Karen) Zoladz, Joe (Sarah) Zoladz, Robby (Kara Kerrigan) Zoladz, Brendan Beno, Bridget Beno; 20 great-grandchildren; and brother, Jack Van Caster. She is further survived by other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her son Paul Beno; grandson, Christopher Beno; and brother, Ronald Van Caster.

A visitation for Ann will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Rd., from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ann’s name to Agrace Hospice (https:////www.agrace.org//donate//).

Ann’s family would like to express their deepest thanks to Agrace Hospice and Nazareth Health and Rehabilitation for their assistance in providing care and comfort to Ann and her family over the last few months. Their kindness and compassion were such a blessing and will always be remembered.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road Madison

(608) 238-3434