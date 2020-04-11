Rosecky, Marguerite (Marge) Catherine

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Marguerite (Marge) Catherine Rosecky was born on Sept. 15, 1932.

Marge went to rejoin her divine creator and become our angel on April 8, 2020. Born to Glen and Ellen Horkan, Marge is the second oldest of six kids from Reedsburg, Wis. She is survived by her two sisters, Theresa DeVault and Rita (John) Bill, as well as being an aunt to numerous, well-loved nieces and nephews. Together, Marge and her siblings worked on the farm, and oh the stories they could tell you!

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Eventually Marge went to school in Madison, where she attended business school and got set up on a blind date that would change her life forever. Bill (William) Dornfeld was a charming man who swept her off her feet. In 1956, they married and had five dynamic children. Sue, Patty, Tom, Mary Jo (Jeff), and Nancy. Nancy was always her favorite, not that anyone could blame her. Tom was also her favorite, he is the prodigal son, after all. And, of course Susie was her favorite, because who doesn’t love their first born most? Patty was also her favorite, she did after all gift Marge with her first grandchild. Of course, Mary Jo was also her favorite. Nobody loved her like Mary Jo did.