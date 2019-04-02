Try 3 months for $3

OCONOMOWOC / BROOKFIELD / WAUNAKEE / MIDDLETON - Dorothy Rosecky, age 81, of Oconomowoc, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7450 University Ave., Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019, with Father Brian Wilk presiding. Burial to follow at the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the start of the Mass on Monday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

A full obituary will be placed in the Sunday edition.

