OCONOMOWOC / BROOKFIELD / WAUNAKEE / MIDDLETON - Dorothy A. (Wiora) Rosecky, age 81, of Oconomowoc, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Froedtert Memorial Hospital. She was born Feb. 17, 1938, in Clearfield, Wis., the daughter of Theodore and Catherine (Zalewski) Wiora. Dorothy married John Rosecky on Nov. 10, 1962, in New Lisbon, Wis. at St. Paul's Catholic Church.
She was an administrative assistant throughout the UW System. She and John spent many years camping in Northern Wisconsin and then after both retiring, split time between Donna, Texas and the warmer months in Wisconsin, offering to teach knitting to anyone with an interest.
After John's passing in 2014, Dorothy enjoyed spending her free time talking and keeping in touch with friends, not always agreeing with but remaining current with politics, watching every reality show involving Alaska, cheering for and spoiling her one and only grandchild, Fletcher, and of course, her endless knitting of warm slippers, mittens and hats for those in need.
Dorothy is survived by her son, Dave (Becca); grandson, Fletcher; sister, Lorraine Naglich; and sisters-in-law, Helen Wiora and Marge Rosecky. She was preceded in death by her husband, John; daughter, Diane; her parents; sister Elaine; brother, Richard; daughter-in-law Marcia (Helleckson); and in-laws, Francis Rosecky, John Naglich, Tom and Mary Dolohanty.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7450 University Ave., Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019, with Father Brian Wilk presiding. Burial will be held at St. Bernard Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the start of Mass on Monday.
The family would like to thank the entire Froedtert Hospital Emergency Department and Intensive Care Unit staff, including Horizon Hospice staff.
The family would also request in lieu of flowers, that you consider making a donation to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in memory of our dear Dorothy Rosecky. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.