COTTAGE GROVE - Edna J. "Edie" Rose, age 74, of Cottage Grove passed away peacefully in the garden with her favorite flowers on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, at Nazareth Health and Rehabilitation Center in Stoughton.

A Private Memorial Service will be held in the chapel at NAZARETH HEALTH AND REHAB CENTER, 814 Jackson St., Stoughton, on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at 2 p.m.

A Public Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, with a service starting at 5 p.m. at COACHMAN'S GOLF RESORT, 984 County Road A, Edgerton. The family will be hosting family and friends between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. with food, fellowship and the music she loved. Wear your hats for Edie!

A service will take place at VOSSETEIG FUNERAL HOME, Hwy 131, Gays Mills at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Interment will follow at Union Hill Cemetery in Mount Zion, Crawford County, Wis.

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services

Madison (608) 442-0477

www.866allfaiths.com

