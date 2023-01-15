Jan. 13, 1927 – Dec. 29, 2022

Rose (Brondz) Smith was born January 13, 1927, and passed away December 29, 2022.

She was an extraordinary woman whose life touched those of everyone she met. She was born in New Jersey, but grew up in the Bronx, in the shadow of Yankee Stadium. She loved to walk in Van Cortland Park and across the George Washington Bridge. She loved nature more than the city and was a voracious reader.

At the age of 18, she traveled across the country to attend college at UC Berkeley. There she had many adventures, including meeting Galen Smith, the love of her life. They were married on September 9, 1950. She got her Bachelors in Zoology at Berkeley and her Masters in Library Science at UW Madison.

She and Galen traveled extensively in their lives, eventually ending up in Madison, Wis. She was an active member of Prairie Unitarian Society where she greeted everyone who came in with a warm smile and welcome. She enjoyed reading to the children both there and in her neighborhood.

She is survived by son, Peter Brondz; son, Damon; daughter, Nevenah; and granddaughter, Iris Brondz. She was preceded in death by her husband, Galen; and sister, Mary Anne Moore.

A memorial service will be held on February 4, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Prairie Unitarian Society meeting house, 2010 Whenona Drive. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

