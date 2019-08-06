SUN PRAIRIE - Julie Ann Rortvedt, age 56, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. She was born on Nov. 2, 1962, in Madison, the daughter of Oscar, Jr. and Sylvia (Zingg) Rortvedt.
Julie graduated from Sun Prairie High School. She started her police career with the Sun Prairie Police Department and retired from the City of Madison Police Department as a detective after 31 years of public service. She was also a longtime and current instructor at the Madison College Police Academy. Julie enjoyed being active and traveling to warm places.
Julie is survived by children, Nicole and Ty Enger; father, Oscar, Jr. (stepmother, Judy); twin sister, Lorie (Randy) Wiessinger; brothers, Jim (Jennifer) Rortvedt and Randy (Claudette) Rortvedt; partner, Linda; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother.
A funeral service will be held at DOOR CREEK CHURCH, 6602 Dominion Dr., Madison, at 12 Noon on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, with Pastor Jon McNary presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, and also from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to be used at the discretion of Julie's children to honor her memory. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.