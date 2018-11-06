MIDDLETON / EAU CLAIRE - Daniel John Ropa, age 53, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018. A Memorial Service will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
