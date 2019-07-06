MADISON - Joyce Roosli, age 89, of Madison passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at her home. Arrangements are pending with the Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville. www.bealfuneralhomes.com
Breaking
Recommended
Sign up for our Obituaries email
Get timely, customized obituary news delivered directly to your email inbox daily.
Find an Obituary
Find an Obituary
The Carolina Apartments
Print Ads
Funeral Homes
Order Flowers
Life Insurance and Memorials
Passed of the Past
Drawn from the archives of the Capital Times and Wisconsin State Journal, this feature focuses on individuals who made an impact on Madison and Dane County.
Leon Varjian, a jester with keen insight into what tickles Madison's funny bone, was found dead Tuesday.
Funeral Homes
Madison-west
608-238-3434