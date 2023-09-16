Ronnie Ray Swanson

Feb. 6, 1939 - Sept. 1, 2023

PARDEEVILLE - Ronnie Ray Swanson, 84, of Pardeeville, passed away Friday, September 1, 2023 at St. Mary Hospital in Madison. He was born February 6, 1939 in Nora Springs, IA, the son of Raymond and Arlene (Rodrain) Swanson.

Ronnie graduated from Rockwell High School in Iowa, Class of 1956. He was united to Susan Kirk May 21, 1960 in Rockwell, IA.

Ronnie served his country in the U.S. Air Force for five years and then the Air National Guard for 34 years until his retirement as Chief Master Sergeant.

In his free time, he enjoyed woodworking, hunting, and spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Susan of 63 years; children: Debbie (Paul) Bruhnke, Sherri (Dan) Houk, and Steven (Lori) Swanson; five grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and mother-in-law, Bernice Kirk. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Terry and Lee and father-in-law, Paul Kirk.

Memorial services with full military honors will be held Saturday, September 23 at 11:00 AM at Grasse Funeral Home in Pardeeville. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to be used for a charity in Ronnie's memory. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.