PHILADELPHIA/MADISON—Ronald W. Hevey Sr., a native of Madison, WI, died at home from advanced cancer, in Philadelphia, PA, December 26, 2022, attended by his wife.

Mr. Hevey obtained a BS in electrical engineering from University of Wisconsin and moved East in 1964, to work at DuPont. He earned an MBA from the University of Delaware and enjoyed a successful career as a technical sales executive in the computer industry. His other passions included his children, stepchildren, and five granddaughters, referred to as “his girls’ basketball team.”

He loved BMW club performance driving schools as a certified instructor, car tinkering (especially his two classic BMWs), and open wheel racing. Ron was also an accomplished plein air and portrait oil painter, having studied at Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts.

Ron lived a strong faith in action advocating for social justice and inclusion as an active member of Holy Cross Parish in Philadelphia. He was a board chair and member of nonprofit Buildabridge International. Ron was known for his optimism, handsome smile, good heart, and Midwest humor.

He is survived by his wife, Diane Robertson; sons: Gerald (Bridget) and Ron Jr; stepson, Jesse Steele; stepdaughter, Juliane Steele; sister, Carol Lynne (Victor) Melo; niece, Emily (John) Cauthen; nephew, Alexander (Michele) Melo; five granddaughters: Meghan, Katelyn, Lauren, Aimee and Adelaide; grandnephew, Joshua; grandniece, Helen; several cousins, and his two rescue cats.

Private interment service will be in Madison, WI. In Philadelphia, all are invited to an interfaith memorial service Saturday, January 28, 2023, 11:00 a.m. at The Second Baptist Church of Germantown, 6459 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA. Ample free, handicap-accessible parking available on site; access from Cliveden Street.

Memorial donations to Edgewood Catholic High School Scholarship Fund in Madison, WI; Brenda’s Cat Rescue in Philadelphia www.brendascatrescue.org; or Buildabridge International www.buildabridge.org.

