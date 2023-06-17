Ronald "Safe Ride Ron" Gafner

Feb. 29, 1936 - May 23, 2023

Ronald A. Gafner, 87, passed away on May 23, 2023, at St. Agnes Hospital, with his daughter, aunt, nieces, nephews, sister-in-law, and friends by his side. He was born on February 29, 1936, to Jacob and Dorothy (Carpenter) Gafner.

Ron is survived by his daughter, Tiffany Gafner; brothers: Jon, Dean (Rosie) Gafner; aunt, Ruth Denow; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Jacob Gafner and Dorothy Gafner-Schmidt; siblings: Elsie, Butchie, Douglas and Joan.

Ron was a businessman owning a carpet business and later in life a salesman mainly in the automotive business. In Beaver Dam he was well known as "Safe Ride Ron". His friend Kathleen stated he was a legend working with the Dodge County Tavern League getting people home safely. Even having people stay at his home if the situation needed. The number of lives he has saved is immeasurable, even being recognized by the local news and police department for his efforts.

Growing up he was the uncle that would wake you up with a midnight pizza or dress up as Santa Claus. He always made sure you got that a special gift for Christmas and birthdays that others forgot. He loved to organize family reunions and take care of the family plots at Rushford Cemetery.

A visitation will be held at Emmanuel UCC, 1306 Michigan Ave., Oshkosh on June 23, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Funeral services begin at 10:00 a.m. and burial at Rushford Cemetery to follow at noon.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established.