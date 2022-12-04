Sept. 19, 1951—Nov. 26, 2022

MIDDLETON—Ronald S. Endres, 71, of Middleton, WI, passed away peacefully on November 26, 2022, with family by his side. He was born on September 19, 1951, in Madison, WI, son of Albert and Bernadette (Hellenbrand) Endres. He married Mary Ann Masino on September 26, 1969, in Ashton, WI. They soon welcomed twin sons, Robert J. and Randall C.

Ron was best known for his culinary achievements. He worked most of his life as a chef and was lead chef at several popular restaurants in and around the Madison area, and he owned and operated two restaurants of his own over the years. He was a great fan of music, and he also enjoyed reading, hunting, playing cards and, most of all, family time with his children, his siblings, and his many nieces and nephews.

Ron is survived by his son, Robert (Sue) Endres; his brothers and sisters: Marlene Richards, Steven (Alice) Endres, Mary (Ron) Stucki, Eugene Endres and Victor (Michelle) Endres; and his grandchildren: Early Endres, Pace Endres and Kaden Endres.

Ron was preceded in death by his sister, Sharon Endres; his parents: Albert and Bernadette Endres; his brother-in-law, Larry Richards; and his son, Randall Endres.

Ron will be laid to rest with his sister, parents, son and other relatives at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Ashton, WI. There will be visitation from 10:00 a.m.—12:00 Noon, on Wednesday, December 7, 2022,to pay respects at the Winn-Cress Funeral Home located at 5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee, WI, followed by a private burial.

“Some would say Ron was a man of few words, and much of the time, he was. But that’s only because his heart did most of the talking. He was kind, generous, and will be dearly missed by all of us. I love you, Dad.”—Rob

Winn-Cress Funeral Home

5785 Hwy Q

Waunakee, WI