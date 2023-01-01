April 30, 1968 – Dec. 22, 2022

MADISON—Ronald R. “Ron” Onken, age 54, after a long battle with addiction, passed away peacefully at University Hospital on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, with family by his side. Ron, the son of Warren and Nancy (Schwoegler) Onken, was born on April 30, 1968, graduated from La Follette High School in 1986 and had an Information Technology degree from MATC. Ron was active in sports and was an avid Badgers, Packers, Duke, and Cubs fan.

Ron is survived by his parents; sister, Kathy (Dan) Gallagher; aunts, Darcy Hall and Sharon (Jim) Schroeder; uncles, David (Antoinette) Schwoegler and Steve Schwoegler; several nieces and nephews; and former wife and friend, Lori Webster. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jerome and Ann Schwoegler, and Ruth Onken; uncle, Michael Hall; and his beloved dog, Toby.

The family would like to thank the staff at Tellurian and the medical and support staff of St. Mary’s and University Hospitals for their support and compassion.

A private family service will be held at Gunderson Funeral and Cremation Care. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

