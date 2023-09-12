Ronald Lloyd Rheingans

July 28, 1934 - Aug. 28, 2023

VENICE, FL - Ronald Lloyd Rheingans died peacefully on Monday, August 28 at the age of 89 years. Ron was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 28, 1934 to Lloyd Rheingans and Ruby (nee Koehler) Rheingans. He was raised in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. He graduated high school in 1952 from Beaver Dam High School, where he lettered in varsity football and track. Afterwards, he attended a year of college before serving his country in the Korean War as a United States Marine. As a child, he daydreamed of becoming a US Marine. He received an honorable discharge from the Marine Corps as a Staff Sergeant. During his time in Korea, he received a Purple Heart. He played football in the Marine Corps and at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. He returned from the service and finished his college years at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Ron was an active person with many interests and hobbies. He loved boating. He loved fishing for tarpon in Charlotte Harbor. He was a PADI certified Scuba Diver. He loved to spearfish. He held a 1st degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do.

During his professional life, he was an active member of the Kiwanis Club of Venice, serving as President. While living in Wisconsin, he owned a general contracting company through the 70's and early 80's. He moved the family to Venice, Florida in 1983 after his wife, Carol (Rauschenberger) died, and bought a small business called Suncoast Engraving and Awards and successfully ran this business until his retirement in 1995, when he sold the business. He met his current wife, Barbara, while coaching his and Barbara's son in the Venice Vikings youth football organization. They married in 1988 and lived a long, happy life together. They retired back to Wisconsin where they spent their retirement on the lake in their pontoon boat, and enjoying weekly outings to the quintessential Wisconsin experience: Friday night fish frys at supper clubs!

He was preceded in death by his mother and father; his sister, Joanne Gloudeman (Russ) of Beaver Dam, WI, and his first son, William Joseph Rheingans, who died as an infant.

He is survived by his loving wife since 1988, Barbara A. Rheingans; his sister, Bonnie Caves (Dennis) of Mayville, WI; his sister, Betty Ford (David) of Sturgeon Bay, WI; his daughter, Kathy A. Royal (Tom ) of Atlanta, GA; his daughter, Krista Skiba (Kevin) of Malone, WI; his son, Matthew Rheingans (Lindsey) of Nokomis, FL; his stepchildren, Christopher Priest (Penny) of Oviedo, FL and Mark Priest (Allyson) of Raleigh, NC and many grandchildren.

A service and remembrance will be held at Farley Funeral Home in Venice, Florida on Saturday, September 23rd at 1 p.m.