Ronald L. Joslin

Dec. 29, 1936 - July 5, 2023

TUCSON, AZ - Ronald L. Joslin, 86, of Tucson, AZ, formerly Baraboo, WI, passed away peacefully Wednesday July 5, 2023, with family by his side.

He was born in Jamestown, ND on December 29, 1936, son of Ragna (Berg) and Peter Joslin. After graduating from Jamestown High School, he went on to get his Undergraduate degree at Jamestown College, and his Master's degree at the University of South Dakota.

Ron married his high school sweetheart, Joanne Faith Seekins, on August 21, 1957, and had three children, Peter, Patrick and Heidi. He worked for Scott Foresman, selling school books for many years, and prior to that taught and coached high School and college. After 25 years raising a family in Baraboo, Ron and Joanne moved to their beloved Tucson, AZ, returning to Wisconsin each summer.

Ron is survived by his children, Peter Joslin (Patsy Rhinehart), Patrick (Elizabeth) Joslin , and Heidi Thompson (Chris Campshure); grandchildren Casey Merrill; Haley, Emmitt, and Wyatt Joslin; Tony (Cheri), Andrew (Kylie), and Sam Thompson. He is also survived by his sister Linda (Pat) Jackson-Dale, many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and some of his many lifelong friends and neighbors.

Ron was preceded in death by his wife Joanne Joslin and brothers Milt, Dick, Red, and Wilbur Joslin.

Dad, who was so loved, had many wonderful gifts. He was a great athlete, played three sports in college and was later inducted into the Jamestown College Hall of Fame. He was a charismatic storyteller and a people connector. As a family we loved to hike Devil's Lake and Sabino Canyon. He was known for talking to everyone on our path. He had a wicked, wacky sense of humor, keeping us on our toes to the very end. But his best gift was loving our mom, his wife, Joanne. They were together for 60 years. His advice – Love your Wife, Love your Life. We love you dad.