March 8, 1938—Jan. 28, 2023

WINTER PARK, FL—Ronald Joseph Bittner, age 84, of Winter Park, FL, was called to Heaven, peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Saturday, January 28, 2023.

He was born on March 8, 1938, in Fond Du Lac, WI. He was the first born son to the late Ben Bittner and Agnes (Sippel) Bittner. He is also preceded in death by his first born son, Ronald Joseph Bittner II. He is survived by his sons: Jeffrey (April) Bittner, Randolph Bittner and Nathaniel R. Bittner; siblings: Dan (Cathy) Bittner, Mary (Fred) Borchardt, and Larry (Denise) Bittner; and nieces: Elise (Nathan) Bittner and Angelita (Adam) Rodriguez.

Ronald attended Catholic School growing up where he was an alter boy. He graduated from St. Mary Springs High School in Fond Du Lac in 1956, then went to college at the University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh, graduating in 1960, with a Major in Business. He married Anita (Croker) in 1962.

Then went to work for the S.S. Kresge Corporation, the origin of the K-mart Company. He worked for K-mart for 14 years, traveling all across the Midwest, opening K-mart stores in Illinois, Missouri, Iowa and Wisconsin. Ronald later owned his own liquor store, which he would always say that this was the best time of his working career, being your own boss. He eventually moved to Florida in 1990.

Visitation is Monday, February 13, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Winter Park, FL. Mass of Christian Burial is Monday, February 13, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Saints. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Winter Park, FL. Interment will follow at Queen of Angels Cemetery, Winter Park, FL.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospitals.